Police investigating after man found dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the city’s east side Wednesday.

The IMPD responded to the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue on a welfare check around 6:45 Wednesday evening. When officers arrived, they found signs that were was someone injured inside the house.

While inside, police found a man suffering from some sort of trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The department believes foul play was involved with the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).