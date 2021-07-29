Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on the city’s northwest side Thursday evening.

The IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot at West 47th Street and Georgetown Road a little before 10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The IMPD said the victim’s condition was initially listed as critical. They have since died.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.