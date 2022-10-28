INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person died in a shooting on Indy’s east side Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of Emerson and East 38th street around 3:20 p.m. after two people showed up in a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to area hospitals. One of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other was in critical condition. When they arrived at the hospital, one of the victims was pronounced dead.

Police say an initial investigation indicates that the shooting did not happen at the 38th and Emerson location. They are also aware of another victim who was found at another location with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and remain anonymous.