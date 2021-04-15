Police investigating after multiple people injured in shooting at FedEx facility on Indy’s southwest side

NOTE: The video is live from the scene. Viewer discretion is advised.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were wounded in a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Thursday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. This is the location of a FedEx facility. Officers at the scene reported finding multiple victims at the scene.

The Indiana State Police says I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Pkwy due to police activity in the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.