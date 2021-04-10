Police investigating after child shot on Indy’s northwest side

The scene of a shooting where a young child was injured on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a child was wounded in a shooting on the city’s northwest side Saturday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Glen Arm Road shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a younger child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The child has been transported to Riley hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.