Police investigating after bicyclist killed in overnight hit-and-run in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

The department said officers responded to a report of a person down in the 4800 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a woman that was hit by a vehicle while biking.

Several people stopped to help out the woman until police arrived. None of them witnessed the crash. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, saw a vehicle leaving the scene, or having specific information to share about this incident, to share with Crime Stoppers of central Indiana, at 317-262-TIPS (8477).