INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metroplitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. East Street on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on report of shots fired. While unable to locate any victims they did find multiple shell casings.

Police then received a report of two individuals who walked into separate hospitals with gunshot injuries.

One person is reported to be in critical condition. The other person is reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives believe those individuals drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.