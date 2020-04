INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a shooting that left a person in critical condition Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5900 block of Beachview Drive on a report of a person shot Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a victim in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.