Police investigate deadly shooting in Lawrence

UPDATE: The victim has died at the hospital. Police say he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his car Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department said the man was found in his vehicle after it came to a stop at the BP at 46th and Shadeland Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Friday. The man was suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting remains under investigation as of the time of this report.

