INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by several cars at 38th and Emerson Sunday night.

IMPD got a report of a person lying in the roadway around 9 p.m. Sunday.

At first, it was not clear if the victim had been hit by a car or was shot.

Investigators determined the victim had been struck by at least two vehicles. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have spoken to a person of interest in the case.