Police investigate overnight death of kayaker on Geist Reservoir

FISHERS, Ind. — A man reported missing overnight was found dead on Geist Reservoir.

The Fishers Police Department said the man was reported missing by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Fishers Police found the missing man and his kayak around 1 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said an inital investigation indicates that the kayaker died due to an accidental drowning. Foul play is not expected.

The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death alongside the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Edgar Holmes at 317-595-1430.