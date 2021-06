MUNCIE – Muncie Police are investigating after a Ball State Student was shot and killed overnight.

The incident happened near the intersection of Abbott and New York Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police are still actively investigating the shooting.

Ro-Anne Royer Engle, Vice President of Student Affairs at Ball State University, says she and her staff will be available to lend support to the victim’s family and any student who may need it.