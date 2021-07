INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the deaths of two men found unresponsive in the road on the south side.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue near High School Road around 1 a.m. Officers arrived to find two men lying in the roadway.

An IMPD police report indicated the deaths were traffic-related fatalities.

It’s unclear if the men were pedestrians who were hit or were involved in another type of car accident.

IMPD will release more details when available.