Police investigate shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy’s east side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of North Hawthorne Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police initially thought the man was dead, but they ended up finding a pulse. He was last listed in extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.