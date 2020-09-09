Police investigate deadly motorcycle crashes on opposite sides of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating separate deadly motorcycle crashes on the opposite sides of the city.

The IMPD responded to a crash on the southeast side and the northwest side within the past 2 hours.

The crash on the southeast side happened in the area of Southport Road near Emerson Avenue. The crash on the northwest side happened near the intersection of Waldemar Road and Vincennes Circle.

The investigations into the crashes are ongoing as of the time of this report.