Police investigate at least 5 shootings in Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating five shootings in Indianapolis overnight.

The first shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Talbott Street.

IMPD says a woman suffered a graze wound injury to her head. She was in a car when someone else inside the car fired a gun, and the bullet grazed her head. She got out of the car, and the driver took off without her. IMPD thinks it may be a domestic incident.

The second shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Police tell us three men were in a car driving on 10th Street. They saw a car pull up by them with people they’ve been feuding with inside, and the people in the other car shot at them.

One man was shot in the hand.

The third shooting involved a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital. That victim’s condition is unknown.

The fourth shooting happened during a home invasion at an apartment near 61st Street and Carvel Drive. Police say two men came into the apartment with guns, and one started shooting.

A man inside the apartment was shot and escaped through a window. He’s hospitalized in serious condition. A woman also got out.

The suspects stole a PlayStation 4.

Police are searching for the four armed men.

A fifth shooting occurred in the 3800 block of North Post Road around 3:20 a.m. All we know at this time is a victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.