Police investigate after man found dead inside home on Indy’s near south side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Indy’s near south side Monday afternoon.

Officers with the department responded to the 2400 block of South Meridian Street shortly before 4 p.m. Monday on a call of a person down and possibly dead inside the home. When officers arrived, they found a man that was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the case as a homicide Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News