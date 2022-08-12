INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s east side that wounded a child.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Post road just after 3 p.m.

While this is near a preschool and elementary school, police say the shooting did not happen there. The victim was a passenger inside a car that was on the street.

The IMPD said the victim suffered injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The age of the victim has not been released.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.