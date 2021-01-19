Police investigate after body found on north side

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of East 58th Street just after 7:30 a.m.

A man was found dead at the scene, and a police report indicates drugs and a smoking pipe were found nearby.

The man’s cause of death has not been determined, but police suspect the person may have overdosed.

Due to the scene’s proximity to Bishop Chatard High School, Principal Joe Hansen sent a letter to parents about the incident:

Dear Parents, Early this morning the body of a deceased person was found on the rocks of the retention pond, south of the Bishop Chatard campus on 58th Street. Police have temporary closed 58th St. to traffic while investigating the situation. School officials have been assured by law enforcement that there is no threat to school safety, and the school day is proceeding as planned. As always, security personnel is on site at BCHS throughout the school day. The safety of all BCHS students, faculty and staff is a top priority of school officials. We will continue to keep parents informed if pertinent information is provided by law enforcement. Please join us in praying for those impacted by this individual’s death.