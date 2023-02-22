VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian before driving away almost two years ago.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run happened on February 23, 2021. 51-year-old Edward Silotto was walking on U.S. Highway 36 when someone ran into him and took off.

Silotto was airlifted from the scene but was pronounced dead after arriving at an Illinois hospital.

Police believe the driver responsible for Silotto’s death was in a dark-colored extended cab truck with dual rear wheels. The truck had a snow plow on the front and may have had construction materials in the bed of the truck. Police believe the vehicle or driver may be from the Indianapolis area.

Photo//Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office

The office said the truck was spotted in several videos driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 from the Illinois state line. Shortly afterward, Silotto is spotted walking east from the gas station.

The truck is then seen turning north on State Road 71 and then east on County Road 500 South. The truck then turned east on County Road 500 South, which connects to U.S. 36. Minutes later, the truck was spotted passing through Montezuma eastbound, into Rockville, and then turning south on U.S. Highway 41 in Rockville.

Anyone with information is asked to call 765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838.