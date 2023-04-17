HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested Friday night for strangulation after police say he choked an expecting mother unconscious.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a home on Arlington Avenue after the victim called 911 and reported 21-year-old Camren M. Dollison assaulter her.

Officers spoke with the victim, who told police she and Dollison know each other. Dollison grabbed the victim and put her in a headlock after getting angry during an argument, according to police.

The victim says that the next thing she knew, she was on the ground and getting choked by the suspect. Officers say the victim believed she went unconscious during the assault.

Police on scene said that the victim had an abrasion on her right knee and red marks on both sides of her neck. Dollison was detained soon after and spoke with detectives.

During interrogation, Dollison allegedly admitted to choking the victim and acknowledged that she was pregnant. Evansville Police say the suspect also stated he couldn’t control himself despite knowing what he was doing was wrong.

The victim told officers she was 14 to 15 weeks pregnant. Dollison was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of battery against pregnant female and strangulation.