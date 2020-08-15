Police in Shelbyville investigating woman’s death

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police in Shelbyville are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday.

The Shelbyville Police Department said officers responded to the 900 block of Meridian Street Tuesday to investigate a report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Amber Griffith dead.

While the cause and manner of death are undetermined, police do not believe the public is in any danger.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Jason Brown at 317-392-5118.