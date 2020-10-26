Silver Alert in effect as Huntington police search for missing 15-year-old girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind.– The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, and a Silver Alert is in effect.

Raelynn Pebernat was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday on Center Street in Huntington, which is about 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She’s described as 5’8″ tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and black high-heeled boots.





Photos of Raelynn Pebernat courtesy of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s department said there is concern for her safety due to her age and preliminary information gathered by investigators.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 260-356-8316 or call 911.