Police in Crawfordsville investigating after body found Thursday morning

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a missing person report turned into a death investigation Thursday morning.

The Crawfordsville Police Department said officers responded toa call about a missing person around 8 a.m. Thursday. While investigating, they learned the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department was working a death investigation after finding a body.

Police believe the incidents are associated.

This is an ongoing investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant David Long at 765-362-3762 at extension 217.