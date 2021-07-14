Police in Carmel want to question 3 people about church burglary

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking to question three people in connection with a burglary that happened at a Catholic church.

The Carmel Police Department said the burglary happened at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church located at 10655 Haverstick Road around 12:35 a.m. on July 7.

Police are looking to talk to three people captured on camera in connection with the burglary.

Photo//Carmel Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Morley at the Carmel Police Department – 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) Please reference CPD case number 21-47931.