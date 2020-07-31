Police: Florida boy hid in bathroom and called 911 as man beat family members to death with baseball bat

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy hid in a closet and called 911 as a man beat his family members to death with a baseball bat, police say.

Two men died and a woman was seriously injured late Thursday at a gated community in Windermere, Florida.

According to WKMG, the suspect, identified as Ezekiel Emanuel Hopkins, pushed the community’s gate open with a car and then tried to steal a vehicle from the family’s home.

Homeowners John and Lisa Savey saw him and confronted him, police said. Hopkins then attacked John Savey with a baseball bat, killing him.

Hopkins went inside the home, where he assaulted Lisa Savey and her son, James Savey. Lisa Savey went to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said James Savey died.

A 10-year-old boy who lives at the home called 911 to report a burglary, police said. He stayed on the line with a dispatcher while hiding in a bathroom.

When officers arrived, they found Hopkins unresponsive in another bathroom. He was arrested and taken to an area hospital; police said it appeared he drank some bleach.

The boy was not hurt during the incident, WKMG reported. Hopkins faces charges of murder and aggravated battery.