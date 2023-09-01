HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly attacked and injured a woman with a weed eater during an argument.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of north Second Avenue on Wednesday for a report of a domestic violence in progress. Officers say they learned Uriah Cousert, 38, and a female got into an argument while Cousert attempted to use a weed eater to cut flowers planted in front of the house. The female told officers Cousert put the weed eater against her side and revved it up. According to the affidavit, the victim had a minor injury on her that was treated by AMR at the scene.

After Cousert was placed under arrest, the victim told officers she did not want his possessions to be left in her vehicle, and had multiple bags and backpacks removed. During a search of the bags, officers say the found a bag filled with 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, meth bong bowls with residue, a glass meth bong with residue, a plastic container with “green-leafy” residue, a small plastic container with THC wax residue, two marijuana pipes, a syringe and a scale.

Cousert was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on the following charges:

Battery – Committed with a deadly weapon

Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of hypodermic needle or syringe

According to an affidavit, Cousert has previously been convicted of drug related charges in 2010 and 2018.