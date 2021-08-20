Police dispatched to Seymour High School after report of student in possession of a firearm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File image

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Officers were dispatched to Seymour High School Friday after the school went on lockdown.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were investigating reports of a student possibly in possession of a gun.

Police said it was not an active shooter situation and there were “no incidents or injuries to report.”

Students and staff were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

“Please avoid the area at this time,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “The school will notify parents when and how students are to be released. An update on this incident will be forthcoming.”

In a later update, the police department said the lockdown had been lifted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News