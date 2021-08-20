Police dispatched to Seymour High School after report of student in possession of a firearm

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Officers were dispatched to Seymour High School Friday after the school went on lockdown.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were investigating reports of a student possibly in possession of a gun.

Police said it was not an active shooter situation and there were “no incidents or injuries to report.”

Students and staff were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

“Please avoid the area at this time,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “The school will notify parents when and how students are to be released. An update on this incident will be forthcoming.”

In a later update, the police department said the lockdown had been lifted.