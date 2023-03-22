EATON, Ind. – Police in Eaton said search efforts are ongoing for missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris.

In an update posted Wednesday morning, Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner said the search “has not been called off.”

According to Turner, the department is working on the case with Indiana State Police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Officers are following leads and investigating diligently,” Turner wrote on Facebook.

Turner indicated that K9 units were being utilized to search for the missing teen, who was last seen Thursday night and is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.

The department suspended public searches on Tuesday, although boats and sonar were used to check local rivers and ponds.

Morris is about 5’4” with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 16) wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

Anyone with information should contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or call 911.