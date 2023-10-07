BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges after reportedly driving recklessly through a cemetery Friday night and causing mischief, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Mohamed Abou was arrested for:

Criminal Mischief in a Cemetery

Criminal Recklessness

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Intimidation (two counts)

Gun Possession/ Serious Violent Felon

Obliterating Gun Serial Number

Possession/ Use of Legend Drug

Criminal Confinement

Resisting Law Enforcement (two counts)

Theft

Bond Revocation

Abou was out on bond from Oct. 2022. Previously he was charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Recklessness, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.