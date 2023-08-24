MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A police chase ended in a crash Thursday afternoon when a driver refused to pull over for a traffic violation, according to the Indiana State Police. The driver was charged with a Level 6 Felony.

Dustin Powell, 34, of Knightstown was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement.

A trooper was patrolling SR 109 on Thursday at approximately 2:40 p.m. when he reportedly noticed a driver exceeding the speed limit. Upon noticing the blue Ford Mustang, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver kept going and a pursuit began.

The chase turned east on US 36 where additional officers joined in the pursuit. One officer attempted to deescalate the situation by deploying stop sticks, however the driver noticed the stop sticks and made a U-turn. The driver would then cross the center lane and collide head-on with a sergeants car.

Sergeant Coley McCutcheon was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Powell was also transported to the hospital for a medical check and later taken to the Henry County Jail.

US 36 at Mechanicsburg Road was shut down for a period of time to allow investigators time to document the scene.