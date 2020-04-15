Police charge mother, boyfriend in 8-year-old girl’s alleged child-abuse death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Cumberland couple have been formally charged after an investigation into an eight-year-old girl’s death.

FOX59 previously reported that Cumberland Police responded to the 11000 block of Kirkwood Drive around 4:20 p.m. on April 6. When they arrived, they found an injured girl. They took her to the hospital where she later died.

The girl’s mother, 32-year-old Kimberly Grosklos, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derrick Duane Dale, were arrested in connection with the girl’s death. While they were preliminarily charged with neglect, the Marion County Prosecutor’s office announced new charges Wednesday following an investigation.

A probable cause affidavit states the girl was found in the bathtub. Grosklos and Dale admitted to not immediately calling 911 after finding her. In the charging document, Dale claimed that he took her to the bedroom and attempted CPR before calling for help.

Dale told police that he believed she tried to drown herself, but the autopsy found no water in her lungs. What the autopsy found, however, was evidence of abuse. The cause of death was determined to be nonaccidental trauma and suffocation.

“During this quarantine period with schools closed, many of the traditional safety-nets for discovering and reporting child abuse are absent. It is imperative now more than ever that we remain cognizant of the most vulnerable members of our communities, especially children. If you see, hear, or suspect abuse or neglect, you have a responsibility to report it.” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears

Grosklos was charged with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Dale was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.