Police asking public to help locate missing 57-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public to help find 57-year-old Gerald Hamrick.



Hamrick is described as 6’2″, 245 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was last heard from on Monday, December 7, 2020, and is in need of medical attention.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.