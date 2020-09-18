Police asking public to help identify suspect in Speedway bank robbery

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of robbing a bank Thursday.

SPD said around 1:00 p.m. September 17, the Chase bank located in the 2300 block of Cunningham Rd. was robbed.

According to police, an unknown male suspect fled the scene with cash taken in the robbery.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or knows the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact SPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.