Police asking public to help identify suspect in alleged bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating an alleged south side robbery and is looking for the suspect.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to a bank on the 4000 block of S. East St. for a reported robbery on October 16 around 3:30 p.m.

Police were told a man entered and demanded money before fleeing the scene prior to IMPD arrival. The man made away with an undetermined amount of money.



IMPD detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect shown in the surveillance photos.

The man is described as being around 6’ tall with a medium build, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or go to CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.