Police asking public to help find missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a missing Indianapolis woman.

Melissa Myers, 56, was last seen on March 28, 2020 in the 9600 block of East 42nd Street and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said Myers has been diagnosed with autism, hypertension and diabetes. Over time, these conditions may cause her to become confused or disoriented.



Myers is described as 5’3″ and 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

According to IMPD, she was last seen wearing a flower print shirt and dark pants.



If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or IMPD Dispatch at 317-327-3811.