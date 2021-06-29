Police asking for public’s help in locating missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Phoebe J. Sickles was last seen on June 16 in an apartment near the intersection of Thompson Rd. and S. East St. She had dropped off her three children with relatives two days before that.

Sickles has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She’s described as 5’7″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If located, police are asking people to assess her mental and medical needs and notify IMPD Missing Persons detectives at (317) 327-6160.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).