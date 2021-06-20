Police locate missing 75-year-old man

UPDATE: Police say Nicholas has been located, but had no further information. IMPD thanked the community for assistance.

———————–

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

Police say Nicholas Iaria is 5’10″, 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 3600 block of S. Meridian Street driving a white Buick Lasabre with Indiana disabled veteran plate AI835H.

Detectives believe Nicholas may not be aware of his surroundings and in need of help.



Police ask if anyone locates Nicholas to dial 911 immediately.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

