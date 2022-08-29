INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody after a shootout in a bar’s parking lot left a woman dead. The bar was forced to close shortly after the shooting.

The shooting happened on April 2, just after 2 a.m. Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the shootout. It shows two men shooting at one another while ducking behind cars as patrons run for their lives. The shooters eventually fled the scene before cops arrived minutes later.

Police learned that a woman was shot and that three people put her in a vehicle to rush her to the hospital. However, on the way, they hit a light pole. The woman, later identified as 27-year-old Deja Morse, was pronounced dead after she arrived at the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner determined her Morse’s cause of death was gunshot wounds. It was determined to be a homicide.

On Friday, August 26, detectives announced the arrest of 27-year-old Hershel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He has been preliminarily charged with murder.

IMPD Captain Christopher Boomershine previously told CBS4 that the death of Deja Morse may have been avoidable because the owner of JD’s Pub didn’t have a liquor license or a certificate from the health department to serve food. The pub also allegedly lacked an entertainment permit from the state.

“All of those would require inspections by those agencies and in this case, JD’s Pub did not have any of those,” said Boomershine. “It should not have been open whatsoever.”

The business, located in the 6900 block of Eagle Highlands Way, is now closed indefinitely.