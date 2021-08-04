Police arrest suspect accused of firing shots inside south side Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS– Police announced Wednesday that the man suspected of firing shots inside a Walmart last week on the city’s south side is in custody.

The incident happened on July 29 around 7 p.m. at the Walmart located at 7245 U.S. 31 South.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance between several people before two individuals pulled guns on one another. One of those individuals fired multiple shots, none of which hit anyone.

A 16-year-old male suspect who allegedly possessed a stolen handgun was detained on the scene. Police later identified Kevonte Anderson, 21, as the suspected shooter.

Anderson was arrested later at a separate location for criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. The juvenile was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will determine if further charges are warranted.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) noted that the community’s involvement in helping to identify the suspects was instrumental in the arrests.