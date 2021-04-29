Police arrest Muncie man following 3 county chase that ended in crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a Muncie man in custody following a chase that took officers through three counties Thursday afternoon.

The chase started after a person in the area of Spiceland saw the vehicle and remembered a social media post saying the vehicle was stolen. The person called the police to report it and two officers went to conduct a traffic stop.

While the vehicle initially stopped, the Newcastle Police Department said the driver, later identified as Robert Lee Wilson of Muncie, fled at a high rate of speed into New Castle. The chase took them through city streets before the driver fled south on State Road 3.

Henry County deputies joined the chase as Wilson ended up on US 40, driving through the grass median several times. The department said Wilson was heading into oncoming traffic at 100 miles per hour at times.

The chase continued into Hancock County and Rush County before Wilson crashed into a large metal utility pole lying on the ground southwest of Knightstown.

The department said Wilson ran behind a barn, getting into a fight with two officers. The officers were able to bring him into custody.

The department said the New Castle Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Knightstown Police Department, Rush County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police all were involved in the chase.