MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County man faces charges after an investigation into child sex abuse materials.

The Indiana State Police said the arrest comes after troopers got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After investigating the tip, police got an arrest warrant for Jonathan Campbell of Ellettsville.

On Wednesday, troopers arrested Campbell for the following charges:

Four Counts of Possession of Child Pornography; Under 12 Years of Age, Level 5 Felony

Four Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

One Count of Bestiality, Level 6 Felony

One Count of Possession of a Narcotic (Psilocybin), Level 6 Felony

One Count Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

One Count Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

The Indiana State Police said anyone with information about crimes against children is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.