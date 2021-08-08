Police arrest Michigan man accused of molesting 2 boys in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Michigan man Friday for allegedly molesting two preteen boys in Miami County from 2012 to 2017, according to ISP.

Thomas Brockway, 64, is facing two felony charges for child molestation. State police say he currently has an address in Alma, Michigan, but he previously lived in Miami County.

A detective started an investigation on August 3 after receiving information that two preteen boys had possibly been molested in Miami County. During the investigation, evidence indicated that Brockway had committed sexual acts on two preteen boys, according to ISP.

State police say the purported crimes occurred on multiple occasions at a Miami County home starting in 2012 and continued until 2017.