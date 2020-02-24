Police arrest Marion school counselor accused of having inappropriate online relationship with student

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. – A Marion school counselor accused of having an inappropriate online relationship with a student has been arrested on two dozen charges.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Vermilion faces 12 counts of vicarious sexual gratification and 12 counts of child exploitation.

The investigation began last week. Police said Vermilion had an “inappropriate online relationship” with a juvenile girl.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an “isolated incident” and that no other juveniles are involved.

Vermilion is a counselor at Marion High School. The district said he is suspended pending termination:

Marion Community Schools was made aware Sunday evening of the arrest of Marion High School employee Ryan Vermilion on serious charges stemming from a criminal investigation in Wells County, Ind. He is suspended pending termination as legal and personnel due processes move forward. At this time details are limited, and we defer to Wells County law enforcement officials to address any further questions. We are in full cooperation with law enforcement. We cannot comment further on the investigation or the personnel process at this time.