INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man already wanted on multiple warrants was picked up by police hours after they say he shot someone over the weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 10,000 block of Catalina Drive around 11:45 Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the shooting, police say they identified 23-year-old DeShaun Ford as a person of interest. Ford already had active warrants out against him.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested Ford on the outstanding warrants with the additional preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Keith Ortega at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Keith.Ortega@indy.gov.