Police arrest man after deadly shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after a deadly shooting in Lawrence Friday afternoon.

The Lawrence Police Department said the shooting happened in the 11000 block of High Grass Drive. The department said the shooting happened after a disturbance at the residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died. The department said they had a suspect, who is an extended family member of the victim, in custody.

The suspect was preliminarily charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report.

