Police arrest Kokomo parents on neglect charges after baby suffers critical head injury

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested the parents of a baby who suffered head trauma significant enough to be moved to an Indianapolis hospital.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two-and-a-half-month-old baby was brought to the emergency room at St. Vincent Kokomo on Wednesday. The infant was then transported to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Kokomo police are conducting a criminal investigation into the matter in conjunction with the Howard County Department of Child Services. As part of investigation, the child’s parents–identified as 27-year-old Kristyna Ogden and 27-year-old Nathaniel Ogden–have been arrested on charges of child neglect causing serious bodily injury.

A twin sibling has been removed from the home, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Captain Bruce D. Rood #332 at (765) 456-7332 (brood@cityofkokomo.org) or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).