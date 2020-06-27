Police arrest Hope man for attempted murder of wife

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Hope man Saturday for the attempted murder of his wife.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Neal Drive around 8:20 Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the victim was alert and talking with officers with the Hope Police Department.

Police learned that Thomas Venable allegedly shot her in the chest with a small-caliber firearm. Thomas was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

“This is an unfortunate event that occurred here in a peaceful neighborhood. I’m very proud of our Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement and all emergency responders for the quick response to this incident,” says Major Chris Lane.

The victim was transported to the hospital by lifeline and is reported to be in a stable condition.