Police arrest ‘Fragrance Bandits’ accused of stealing perfume, cologne from Muncie stores

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two suspected thieves were so well known to Muncie-area stores that employees at some locations referred to them as the “Fragrance Bandits.”

Now, the pair is in custody. Police arrested 39-year-old Daniel Justin Hutzley and 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Day this week at a residence in Middletown. Preliminary charges against Hutzley include theft, fraud and possession of methamphetamine. Day faces preliminary counts of theft and fraud.

According to police, the duo carried out a series of thefts of perfume and cologne at Walgreens stores. At least one store put an alarm on the entry door to the fragrance section after having inventory stolen.

Daniel Hutzley (left) and Ashley Day (right)

Local Walgreens locations posted notices imploring employees to “look out for the ‘Fragrance Bandits,’” court documents said.

In two of the cases, Hutzley and Day were seen leaving in a Cadillac, key information that led to their arrests.

Hutzley’s thefts weren’t limited to perfumes and cologne, investigators said. He’s accused of stealing a webcam from a Target store in September while working as part of a cleaning crew.

Police said he also stole credit cards from two Target employees; he and Day are accused of using one of those cards to buy $3,200 in merchandise from a Lowe’s store in Anderson.

It was the Lowe’s case that ultimately led to the apprehension of the “Fragrance Bandits.” Investigators matched surveillance photos of the Lowe’s case to the Walgreens thefts in order to connect them to the same individuals, according to court documents.

During an interview, Day admitted to four or five thefts at Walgreens and said she’d served as the “lookout” while Hutzley stole perform and cologne, according to the probable cause affidavit. As for the Lowe’s purchase, she told police she believed Hutzley had “just found” the credit card they’d used. She said she was aware the card didn’t belong to either of them.

Hutzley, when asked about the thefts, denied any knowledge of the crimes, according to court documents, despite being shown surveillance images of him and Day “committing the crimes.”