Danville police arrest former softball league treasurer for alleged ‘misuse’ of funds

DANVILLE, Ind.––Danville police arrested a former girls softball league treasurer after he admitted to the “misuse” of team funds.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department said an internal audit conducted by the board of the Danville Girls Softball League in February showed $4,526.38 was missing from the league account.

According to police, the audit identified former league treasurer, Timothy P. Ireland, 43, of Indianapolis, as being the recipient of the funds on all of the unauthorized transactions.

An investigation by Danville police with support from the Danville Girls Softball League Board of Directors led to an admission by Ireland.

According to police, Ireland said that he simply misused the funds to pay for personal expenses like a property fee, his energy bill, and other things for his home.

Ireland faces a felony theft charge and will have a hearing on March 15 in Hendricks County Superior Court.